Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

APP
July 26, 2018

Chaudhry Nisar wins PP-10 election

ISLAMABAD: Independent candidate Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has won election from Punjab constituency PP-10, Rawalpindi-V by securing 53,145 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), another independent candidate Naseer ul Hasnain Shah stood second by securing 22,253 votes while Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf candidate Naveed Sultana grabbed third position by getting 19,247 votes.

Voter turnout has been recorded at 61.04 percent.

