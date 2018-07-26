NA 29 Results - Peshawar 3 Election - Nasir Khan Mosa Zai (PTI) leads...

NA-29 Results of Peshawar 3 for Election 2018 has been received from 21% polling stations. Up till now, Nasir Khan Mosa Zai of PTI leads with 49762 votes while Naeem Jaan from MMA is on 2nd position with 29,357 votes, Arbab Kamal Ahmad from ANP is on 3rd position with 228 votes, Amir Muqam from PML-N is on 4th position with 183 votes and Muhammad Shafiq Amini from TLP is on 5th position with 1 vote.



We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-29 Peshawar 3.



