Thu July 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NA 29 Results - Peshawar 3 Election - Nasir Khan Mosa Zai (PTI) leads...

NA-29 Results of Peshawar 3 for Election 2018 has been received from 21% polling stations. Up till now, Nasir Khan Mosa Zai of PTI leads with 49762 votes while Naeem Jaan from MMA is on 2nd position with 29,357 votes, Arbab Kamal Ahmad from ANP is on 3rd position with 228 votes, Amir Muqam from PML-N is on 4th position with 183 votes and Muhammad Shafiq Amini from TLP is on 5th position with 1 vote.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-29 Peshawar 3.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

NA 71 Results - Gujrat 4 Election - Muhammad Ilyas Chuadhry (PTI) leads...

NA 71 Results - Gujrat 4 Election - Muhammad Ilyas Chuadhry (PTI) leads...
NA 2 Results - Swat 1 Election - Haider Ali Khan (PTI) leads

NA 2 Results - Swat 1 Election - Haider Ali Khan (PTI) leads
NA 78 Results - Narowal 2 Election - Ahsan Iqbal (PML-N) leads

NA 78 Results - Narowal 2 Election - Ahsan Iqbal (PML-N) leads
NA 69 Results - Gujrat 2 Election - Chaudry Pervaiz Elahi (PML-Q) leads

NA 69 Results - Gujrat 2 Election - Chaudry Pervaiz Elahi (PML-Q) leads
Load More load more