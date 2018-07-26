NA 255 Results - Karachi Central 3 Election - Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui (MQM-P) leads...

NA-255 Results of Karachi Central 3 for Election 2018 has been received from 32% polling stations. Up till now, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of MQM-P leads with 18,021 votes while Mehmood Baqi Moulvi from PTI is on 2nd position with 15,035 votes.



Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Arsalan Khan - ANP, Nasir Uddin Mehmood - PML-N, Muhammad Kamran Khan - IND, Muhammad Masood Uddin Ayyubi - IND, Muhammad Mustaqeem Qureshi - MMA, Muhammad Adeel - TLP, Muhammad Zahid Awan - PMA, Muhammad Jameel Ahmed Khan - APML, Muhammad Jawaid Hanif Khan - IND, Faizan Ahmed - MQM-H, Atta-Ul-Mustafa Jameel Rathor - PSP, Abdul Samad Sardar - IND and Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui - PPPP.

We will keep updating this post with latest information.








