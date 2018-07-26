Thu July 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NA 255 Results - Karachi Central 3 Election - Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui (MQM-P) leads...

NA-255 Results of Karachi Central 3 for Election 2018 has been received from 32% polling stations. Up till now, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of MQM-P leads with 18,021 votes while Mehmood Baqi Moulvi from PTI is on 2nd position with 15,035 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Arsalan Khan - ANP, Nasir Uddin Mehmood - PML-N, Muhammad Kamran Khan - IND, Muhammad Masood Uddin Ayyubi - IND, Muhammad Mustaqeem Qureshi - MMA, Muhammad Adeel - TLP, Muhammad Zahid Awan - PMA, Muhammad Jameel Ahmed Khan - APML, Muhammad Jawaid Hanif Khan - IND, Faizan Ahmed - MQM-H, Atta-Ul-Mustafa Jameel Rathor - PSP, Abdul Samad Sardar - IND and Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui - PPPP.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-245 Karachi East 4.



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

NA 2 Results - Swat 1 Election - Haider Ali Khan (PTI) leads

NA 2 Results - Swat 1 Election - Haider Ali Khan (PTI) leads
NA 200 Results - Larkana 1 Election - Rashid Mehmood Soomro (MMA) leads...

NA 200 Results - Larkana 1 Election - Rashid Mehmood Soomro (MMA) leads...
NA 72 Results - Sialkot 1 Election - Armaghan Subhani (PML-N) leads

NA 72 Results - Sialkot 1 Election - Armaghan Subhani (PML-N) leads
NA 8 Results - Malakand Election - Junaid Akbar (PTI) leads...

NA 8 Results - Malakand Election - Junaid Akbar (PTI) leads...
Load More load more