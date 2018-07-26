NA 244 Results - Karachi East 3 Election - Ali Haider Zaidi (PTI) leads...

NA-244 Results of Karachi East 3 for Election 2018 has been received from 31% polling stations. Up till now, Ali Haider Zaidi of PTI leads with 17,069 votes while Miftah Ismail Ahmed from PML-N is on 2nd position with 7,506 votes.



Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Muhammad Imran Kashif - IND, Muhammad Ali Atara - IND, Muhammad Abdul Rauf Siddiqui - MQM-P, Muhammad Tariq - IND, Muhammad Saeed Shafiq - PSP, Muhammad Zubair Khan - PAR, Sabir Hussain - IND, Shokat - IND, Shazia Razzaq Khan - ANP, Saif Uddin - IND, Yasha Ullah Khan Afghan - TLP, S. Akhtar Hussain Shah Bukhari - MQM-H, Mian Waqar Akhtar Paganwala - PPPP, Zahid Saeed - MMA, Nomi Bashir - IND, Nasir Khan - APML, Tabish Hussain - GDA, M.H Hanif - IND, Mudassir Iqbal - AAT, Amjad Ali Asif - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-244 Karachi East 3.







