Thu July 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NA 244 Results - Karachi East 3 Election - Ali Haider Zaidi (PTI) leads...

NA-244 Results of Karachi East 3 for Election 2018 has been received from 31% polling stations. Up till now, Ali Haider Zaidi of PTI leads with 17,069 votes while Miftah Ismail Ahmed from PML-N is on 2nd position with 7,506 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Muhammad Imran Kashif - IND, Muhammad Ali Atara - IND, Muhammad Abdul Rauf Siddiqui - MQM-P, Muhammad Tariq - IND, Muhammad Saeed Shafiq - PSP, Muhammad Zubair Khan - PAR, Sabir Hussain - IND, Shokat - IND, Shazia Razzaq Khan - ANP, Saif Uddin - IND, Yasha Ullah Khan Afghan - TLP, S. Akhtar Hussain Shah Bukhari - MQM-H, Mian Waqar Akhtar Paganwala - PPPP, Zahid Saeed - MMA, Nomi Bashir - IND, Nasir Khan - APML, Tabish Hussain - GDA, M.H Hanif - IND, Mudassir Iqbal - AAT, Amjad Ali Asif - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-244 Karachi East 3.



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

NA 253 Results - Karachi Central 1 Election - Usama Qadri (MQM-P) leads...

NA 253 Results - Karachi Central 1 Election - Usama Qadri (MQM-P) leads...
NA 200 Results - Larkana 1 Election -Rashid Mehmood Soomro MMA leads...

NA 200 Results - Larkana 1 Election -Rashid Mehmood Soomro MMA leads...
NA 3 Results - Swat 2 Election - Saleem Rehman (PTI) leads

NA 3 Results - Swat 2 Election - Saleem Rehman (PTI) leads
NA 30 Results - Peshawar 4 Election - Sher Ali Arbab (PTI) leads...

NA 30 Results - Peshawar 4 Election - Sher Ali Arbab (PTI) leads...
Load More load more