Thu July 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NA 250 Results - Karachi West 3 Election - Attah Ulla (PTI) leads...


NA-250 Results of Karachi West 3 for Election 2018 has been received from 42% polling stations. Up till now, Attah Ulla of PTI leads with 30,052 votes while Fayyaz Kaim Khani from MQM-P is on 2nd position with 24,066 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Mehmood Khan - PkMAP, Mohammad Ashraf - IND, Mohammad Ishaq - MQM-H, Ali Ahmed - PPPP, Attah Ullah - IND, Shahi Syed - ANP, Syed Kashif Ali Shah - TLP, Syed Shah Nawaz - IND, Aslam Shah - IND, Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman - MMA and Syed Hafeezuddin - PSP.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-250  Karachi West 3.




Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

NA 30 Results - Peshawar 4 Election - Sher Ali Arbab (PTI) leads...

NA 30 Results - Peshawar 4 Election - Sher Ali Arbab (PTI) leads...
Jibran Nasir to contest NA-247 results after election loss

Jibran Nasir to contest NA-247 results after election loss
Chaudhry Nisar wins PP-10 election

Chaudhry Nisar wins PP-10 election
NA 29 Results - Peshawar 3 Election - Nasir Khan Mosa Zai (PTI) leads...

NA 29 Results - Peshawar 3 Election - Nasir Khan Mosa Zai (PTI) leads...
Load More load more