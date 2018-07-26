NA 250 Results - Karachi West 3 Election - Attah Ulla (PTI) leads...





NA-250 Results of Karachi West 3 for Election 2018 has been received from 42% polling stations. Up till now, Attah Ulla of PTI leads with 30,052 votes while Fayyaz Kaim Khani from MQM-P is on 2nd position with 24,066 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Mehmood Khan - PkMAP, Mohammad Ashraf - IND, Mohammad Ishaq - MQM-H, Ali Ahmed - PPPP, Attah Ullah - IND, Shahi Syed - ANP, Syed Kashif Ali Shah - TLP, Syed Shah Nawaz - IND, Aslam Shah - IND, Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman - MMA and Syed Hafeezuddin - PSP.

