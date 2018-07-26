PP 161 Results - Lahore 18 Election - Malik Nadeem Abbas (PTI) leads

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PP 161 Results of Karachi East 4 for Election 2018 has been received from 39% polling stations. Up till now, Malik Nadeem Abbas of PTI leads with 34994 votes while Faisal Ayub from PML-N is on 2nd position with 30987 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are .Malik Ali Raza Bara - IND, Malik Sher Zaman - TLP, Malik SaifUllah - IND, Malik Raees Mudassir - PSP, Mubashar Siddique Dost - IND, Kashif Ali - IND, Irfan Ali - IND, Irfan Shafi Khokhar - IND, Ameer Al- Azeem - MMA.
We will keep updating this post with latest information.
We will keep updating this post with latest information.
