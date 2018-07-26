PP 161 Results - Lahore 18 Election - Malik Nadeem Abbas (PTI) leads

PP 161 Results of Karachi East 4 for Election 2018 has been received from 39% polling stations. Up till now, Malik Nadeem Abbas of PTI leads with 34994 votes while Faisal Ayub from PML-N is on 2nd position with 30987 votes.



Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are .Malik Ali Raza Bara - IND, Malik Sher Zaman - TLP, Malik SaifUllah - IND, Malik Raees Mudassir - PSP, Mubashar Siddique Dost - IND, Kashif Ali - IND, Irfan Ali - IND, Irfan Shafi Khokhar - IND, Ameer Al- Azeem - MMA.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP 161 Lahore 18.