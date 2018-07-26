NA 61 Results - Rawalpindi 5 Election - Aamer Mehmood Kiyani (PTI) leads...

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NA-61 Results of Rawalpindi 5 for Election 2018 has been received from 34% polling stations. Up till now, Aamer Mehmood Kiyani of PTI leads with 10,5000 votes while Ibrar Ahmed from PML-N is on 2nd position with 60,125 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Mian Zafar Yaseen - MMA, Nasir Mehmood - PAL, Muhammad Gulzar - PPPP, Muhammad Nabi - ANP, Muhammad Shabbir Awan - IND, Fahim Raza - AAT, Farid Hussain Kaif - IND, Shaukat Rasheed Butt - IND, Raziq Mehmood Bhatti - PSP, Ziad Khaliq Kiyani - IND, Shabbir Hussain - IND, Raja Jahandad - IND, Raja Khawar Bashir - IND, Aizaz Asif - IND, Syed Shahid Pervaiz - TLP, Ijaz Hussain - APML and Hina Manzoor - FN-P.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-61 Rawalpindi 5.
NA-61 Results of Rawalpindi 5 for Election 2018 has been received from 34% polling stations. Up till now, Aamer Mehmood Kiyani of PTI leads with 10,5000 votes while Ibrar Ahmed from PML-N is on 2nd position with 60,125 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Mian Zafar Yaseen - MMA, Nasir Mehmood - PAL, Muhammad Gulzar - PPPP, Muhammad Nabi - ANP, Muhammad Shabbir Awan - IND, Fahim Raza - AAT, Farid Hussain Kaif - IND, Shaukat Rasheed Butt - IND, Raziq Mehmood Bhatti - PSP, Ziad Khaliq Kiyani - IND, Shabbir Hussain - IND, Raja Jahandad - IND, Raja Khawar Bashir - IND, Aizaz Asif - IND, Syed Shahid Pervaiz - TLP, Ijaz Hussain - APML and Hina Manzoor - FN-P.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-61 Rawalpindi 5.
Comments