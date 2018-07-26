Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

NA 61 Results - Rawalpindi 5 Election - Aamer Mehmood Kiyani (PTI) leads...

NA-61 Results of Rawalpindi 5 for Election 2018 has been received from 34% polling stations. Up till now, Aamer Mehmood Kiyani of PTI leads with 10,5000 votes while Ibrar Ahmed from PML-N is on 2nd position with 60,125 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Mian Zafar Yaseen - MMA, Nasir Mehmood - PAL, Muhammad Gulzar - PPPP, Muhammad Nabi - ANP, Muhammad Shabbir Awan - IND, Fahim Raza - AAT, Farid Hussain Kaif - IND, Shaukat Rasheed Butt - IND, Raziq Mehmood Bhatti - PSP, Ziad Khaliq Kiyani - IND, Shabbir Hussain - IND, Raja Jahandad - IND, Raja Khawar Bashir - IND, Aizaz Asif - IND, Syed Shahid Pervaiz - TLP, Ijaz Hussain - APML and Hina Manzoor - FN-P.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-61 Rawalpindi 5.


