PP 166 Results - Lahore 23 Election - Abdul Karim Rahi Kalwar (PTI) leads

PP 166 Results of Lahore 23 for Election 2018 has been received from polling stations. Up till now, Abdul Karim Rahi Kalwar of PTI leads with 23,543 votes while Ramzan Siddique from PML-N is on 2nd position with 21,956 votes.



Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Mian Tariq Aziz - PPPP, Wahid Ahmed - IND, Muhammad Kashif Ali - TLP, Mian Muhammad Saleem - IND, Abid Mehmood - AAP, Mian Abdul Razzak - IND, Muhammad Ali - IND, Muhammad Idrees - IND, Khalid Ishaq - MMA, Muhammad Azeem - IND, Akhtar Hussain - IND, Qasim Mehmood Butt - IND, Muhammad Amjad Khan - IND, Faisal Majeeb Shami - IND, Muhammad Ismail - IND, Ghulam Murtaza Ghulam Rasool - IND, Ghulam Murtaza Ali Qadar - IND, Syed Imran Aleem Shah - IND, Khadija Hassan - IND, Youhana Sadiq - APML.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP 166 Lahore 23.