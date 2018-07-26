Thu July 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PP 166 Results - Lahore 23 Election - Abdul Karim Rahi Kalwar (PTI) leads

PP 166 Results of Lahore 23 for Election 2018 has been received from  polling stations. Up till now, Abdul Karim Rahi Kalwar of PTI leads with 23,543 votes while Ramzan Siddique from PML-N is on 2nd position with 21,956 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Mian Tariq Aziz - PPPP, Wahid Ahmed - IND, Muhammad Kashif Ali - TLP, Mian Muhammad Saleem - IND, Abid Mehmood - AAP, Mian Abdul Razzak - IND, Muhammad Ali - IND, Muhammad Idrees - IND, Khalid Ishaq - MMA, Muhammad Azeem - IND, Akhtar Hussain - IND, Qasim Mehmood Butt - IND, Muhammad Amjad Khan - IND, Faisal Majeeb Shami - IND, Muhammad Ismail - IND, Ghulam Murtaza Ghulam Rasool - IND, Ghulam Murtaza Ali Qadar - IND, Syed Imran Aleem Shah - IND, Khadija Hassan - IND, Youhana Sadiq - APML.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP 166 Lahore 23.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

NA 30 Results - Peshawar 4 Election - Sher Ali Arbab (PTI) leads...

NA 30 Results - Peshawar 4 Election - Sher Ali Arbab (PTI) leads...
Jibran Nasir to contest NA-247 results after election loss

Jibran Nasir to contest NA-247 results after election loss
Chaudhry Nisar wins PP-10 election

Chaudhry Nisar wins PP-10 election
NA 29 Results - Peshawar 3 Election - Nasir Khan Mosa Zai (PTI) leads...

NA 29 Results - Peshawar 3 Election - Nasir Khan Mosa Zai (PTI) leads...
Load More load more