NA 238 Results - Karachi Malir 3 Election - Syed Rafiullah (PPPP) leads...

NA-238 Results of Karachi Malir 3 for Election 2018 has been received from 25% polling stations. Up till now, Syed Rafiullah of PPPP leads with 28,069 votes while Hafiz Aurangzaib from PRHP is on 2nd position with 16,957 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Zunaira Rehman - PTI, Muhammad Islam - MMA, Aitbar Khan - IND, Nawaz Ali Jatt - PJDP, Nazir Ahmed - IND, Muhammad Wali Shah - GDA, Muhammad Rafi - IND, Muhammad Pervez - IND, Gul Faraz Khan - MQM-P, Inayatullah - IND, Ghulam Farooq - IND, Shahi Syed - ANP, Syed Shah Muhammad Shah - PML-N, Rao Muhammad Zubair - PSP, Zain Ul Abidin - PP, Khursheed Ali - TSH, Syed Imdad Hussain Shah - IND and Ikramullah - PMA.

