Thu July 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NA 238 Results - Karachi Malir 3 Election - Syed Rafiullah (PPPP) leads...


NA-238  Results of Karachi Malir 3 for Election 2018 has been received from 25% polling stations. Up till now, Syed Rafiullah of PPPP leads with 28,069 votes while Hafiz Aurangzaib from PRHP is on 2nd position with 16,957 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Zunaira Rehman - PTI, Muhammad Islam - MMA, Aitbar Khan - IND, Nawaz Ali Jatt - PJDP, Nazir Ahmed - IND, Muhammad Wali Shah - GDA, Muhammad Rafi - IND, Muhammad Pervez - IND, Gul Faraz Khan - MQM-P, Inayatullah - IND, Ghulam Farooq - IND, Shahi Syed - ANP, Syed Shah Muhammad Shah - PML-N, Rao Muhammad Zubair - PSP, Zain Ul Abidin - PP, Khursheed Ali - TSH, Syed Imdad Hussain Shah - IND and Ikramullah - PMA.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA 238 Karachi Malir 3.



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

NA 71 Results - Gujrat 4 Election - Muhammad Ilyas Chuadhry (PTI) leads...

NA 71 Results - Gujrat 4 Election - Muhammad Ilyas Chuadhry (PTI) leads...
NA 2 Results - Swat 1 Election - Haider Ali Khan (PTI) leads

NA 2 Results - Swat 1 Election - Haider Ali Khan (PTI) leads
NA 78 Results - Narowal 2 Election - Ahsan Iqbal (PML-N) leads

NA 78 Results - Narowal 2 Election - Ahsan Iqbal (PML-N) leads
NA 69 Results - Gujrat 2 Election - Chaudry Pervaiz Elahi (PML-Q) leads

NA 69 Results - Gujrat 2 Election - Chaudry Pervaiz Elahi (PML-Q) leads
Load More load more