PP 168 Results (59%) - Lahore 25 Election - Khawaja Saad Rafique (PML-N) leads

PP 168 Results of Lahore 25 for Election 2018 has been received from 59% polling stations. Up till now, Khawaja Saad Rafique of PML-N leads with 34,114 votes while Muhammad Fiaz Bhatti from PTI is on 2nd position with 14,940 votes.



Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Sajid Mehmood - TLP, Noor Muhammad - IND, Mian Muhammad Usman - IND, Muhammad Maqbool - PPPP, Muhammad Shehbaz - IND, Muhammad Babar - IND, Muhammad Ishtiaq Ahmed - AAT, Muhammad Asif - IND, Ata Muhammad - IND, Abdul Jabbar - NP, Zar Afshan Farheen - MMA, Ramzan Siddque - IND, Akhtar Hussain - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP 168 Lahore 25.