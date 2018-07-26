PP 167 Results - Lahore 24 Election - Mian Muhammad Saleem (PML-N) leads

PP 167 Results of Lahore 24 for Election 2018 has been received from polling stations. Up till now, Mian Muhammad Saleem of PML-N leads with 34,114 votes while Nazir Ahmed Chohan from PTI is on 2nd position with 14,940 votes.



Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Muhammad Aslam Pervaiz - PPPP, Syed Ehsan Ullah Waqas - MMA, Sumaira Bibi - APML, Khaleeq Ahmed Awan - TLP, Khalid Naik - AAT, Ahmed Hassan - IND, Asif Raza Baig - IND

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP 167 Lahore 24.