Thu July 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NA 239 Results (26%) - Karachi Korangi 1 Election - Muhammad Akram Cheema (PTI) leads...

NA-239 Results of Karachi Korangi 1 for Election 2018 has been received from 26% polling stations. Up till now, Muhammad Akram Cheema of PTI leads with 16,483 votes while Sohail Mansoor Khawaja from MQM-P is on 2nd position with 14,277 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Rasheed Siddqui - APML, Muhammad Abdul Aleem Qadri - IND, Qazi Saleem Haider - IND, Shahzad Khan - IND, Shaukat Ali - IND, Shahan Ul Quresh - ATP, Muhammad Tariq - IND, Sajid Ahmed - IND, Bilal Hussain - IND, Iqbal Ahmed - IND, Muhammad Naim - MQM-H, Muhammad Haleem Khan Ghouri - MMA, Muhammad Ehsan - PML-N, Syed Nadeem Razi - PSP, Syed Masroor Alam - JUP-N, Syed Imran Haider Abdi - PPPP and Syed Zaman Ali Jafari - TLP.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-239 Karachi Korangi 1.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PP 164 Results (54%) - Lahore 21 Election - Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N) leads

PP 164 Results (54%) - Lahore 21 Election - Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N) leads
NA 114 Results (44%) - Jhang 1 Election - Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan (PTI) leads...

NA 114 Results (44%) - Jhang 1 Election - Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan (PTI) leads...
NA 115 Results (59%) - Jhang 2 Election - Ghulam Bibi (PTI) leads

NA 115 Results (59%) - Jhang 2 Election - Ghulam Bibi (PTI) leads
NA 254 Results (31%) - Karachi Central 2 Election - Muhammad Aslam Khan (PTI) leads

NA 254 Results (31%) - Karachi Central 2 Election - Muhammad Aslam Khan (PTI) leads
Load More load more