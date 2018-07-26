NA 239 Results (26%) - Karachi Korangi 1 Election - Muhammad Akram Cheema (PTI) leads...

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NA-239 Results of Karachi Korangi 1 for Election 2018 has been received from 26% polling stations. Up till now, Muhammad Akram Cheema of PTI leads with 16,483 votes while Sohail Mansoor Khawaja from MQM-P is on 2nd position with 14,277 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Rasheed Siddqui - APML, Muhammad Abdul Aleem Qadri - IND, Qazi Saleem Haider - IND, Shahzad Khan - IND, Shaukat Ali - IND, Shahan Ul Quresh - ATP, Muhammad Tariq - IND, Sajid Ahmed - IND, Bilal Hussain - IND, Iqbal Ahmed - IND, Muhammad Naim - MQM-H, Muhammad Haleem Khan Ghouri - MMA, Muhammad Ehsan - PML-N, Syed Nadeem Razi - PSP, Syed Masroor Alam - JUP-N, Syed Imran Haider Abdi - PPPP and Syed Zaman Ali Jafari - TLP.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-239 Karachi Korangi 1.
NA-239 Results of Karachi Korangi 1 for Election 2018 has been received from 26% polling stations. Up till now, Muhammad Akram Cheema of PTI leads with 16,483 votes while Sohail Mansoor Khawaja from MQM-P is on 2nd position with 14,277 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Rasheed Siddqui - APML, Muhammad Abdul Aleem Qadri - IND, Qazi Saleem Haider - IND, Shahzad Khan - IND, Shaukat Ali - IND, Shahan Ul Quresh - ATP, Muhammad Tariq - IND, Sajid Ahmed - IND, Bilal Hussain - IND, Iqbal Ahmed - IND, Muhammad Naim - MQM-H, Muhammad Haleem Khan Ghouri - MMA, Muhammad Ehsan - PML-N, Syed Nadeem Razi - PSP, Syed Masroor Alam - JUP-N, Syed Imran Haider Abdi - PPPP and Syed Zaman Ali Jafari - TLP.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-239 Karachi Korangi 1.
Comments