NA 239 Results (26%) - Karachi Korangi 1 Election - Muhammad Akram Cheema (PTI) leads...

NA-239 Results of Karachi Korangi 1 for Election 2018 has been received from 26% polling stations. Up till now, Muhammad Akram Cheema of PTI leads with 16,483 votes while Sohail Mansoor Khawaja from MQM-P is on 2nd position with 14,277 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Rasheed Siddqui - APML, Muhammad Abdul Aleem Qadri - IND, Qazi Saleem Haider - IND, Shahzad Khan - IND, Shaukat Ali - IND, Shahan Ul Quresh - ATP, Muhammad Tariq - IND, Sajid Ahmed - IND, Bilal Hussain - IND, Iqbal Ahmed - IND, Muhammad Naim - MQM-H, Muhammad Haleem Khan Ghouri - MMA, Muhammad Ehsan - PML-N, Syed Nadeem Razi - PSP, Syed Masroor Alam - JUP-N, Syed Imran Haider Abdi - PPPP and Syed Zaman Ali Jafari - TLP.

