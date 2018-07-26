Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

NA 115 Results (59%) - Jhang 2 Election - Ghulam Bibi (PTI) leads

NA 115 Results of Jhang 2 for Election 2018 has been received from 59% polling stations. Up till now, Ghulam Bibi of PTI leads with 91,434 votes while Muhammad Ahmad from IND is on 2nd position with 68,616 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Waqas Akram 75 IND, Syeda Sughra Imam - IND, Muhammad Saleem Tahir - PML-N, Muhammad Ilyas - IND, Lubaina Siddiqua - MMA, Abdul Jabbar Khan - IND, Zawar Hussain - APML, Hakim Ali - IND, Sheikh Muhammad Akram - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA 115 Jhang 2.

