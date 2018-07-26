NA 254 Results (31%) - Karachi Central 2 Election - Muhammad Aslam Khan (PTI) leads...

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NA 254 Results of Karachi Central 2 for Election 2018 has been received from 31% polling stations. Up till now, Muhammad Aslam Khan of PTI leads with 21,193 votes while Sheikh Salahuddin from MQM-P is on 2nd position with 12,795 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Rashid Naseem 136 MMA, Arshad Vohra - PSP, Affaq Shafqat - MQM-H, Wali Muhammad - PKI, Nasir Ahmed - PFP, Muhammad Faisal - IND, Muhammad Ateeque - TLP, Muhammad Iftekhar Alam - IND, Liza Mehdi - PPPP, Qazi Saleem Haider - IND, Syed Muhammad Ali Abidi - MWM, Syed Abdul Mateen - IND, Syed Rehmat Ullah - IND, Syed Rashid Rizvi - IND.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA 254 Karachi Central 2.
