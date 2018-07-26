Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

NA 254 Results (31%) - Karachi Central 2 Election - Muhammad Aslam Khan (PTI) leads...

NA-254 Results of Karachi Central 2 for Election 2018 has been received from 31% polling stations. Up till now, Muhammad Aslam Khan of PTI leads with 21,193 votes while Sheikh Salahuddin from MQM-P is on 2nd position with 12,795 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Rashid Naseem 136 MMA, Syed Muhammad Ali Abidi - MWM, Syed Abdul Mateen - IND, Syed Rehmat Ullah - IND, Syed Rashid Rizvi - IND, Arshad Vohra - PSP, Affaq Shafqat - MQM-H, Wali Muhammad - PKI, Nasir Ahmed - PFP, Muhammad Faisal - IND, Muhammad Ateeque - TLP, Muhammad Iftekhar Alam - IND, Liza Mehdi - PPPP and Qazi Saleem Haider - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA 254 Karachi Central 2.



