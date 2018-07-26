PP 160 Results (58%) - Lahore 17 Election - Mian Mehmood Ur Rasheed (PTI) leads

PP 160 Results of Lahore 17 for Election 2018 has been received from 58% polling stations. Up till now, Mian Mehmood Ur Rasheed of PTI leads with 63659 votes while Syed Tauseef Hussain Shah from PML-N is on 2nd position with 50571 votes.



Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Raza Masood - TLP, Muhammad Shafiq - AAT, Shakeel Ahmed Pasha - PPPP, Mian Muhammad Affan - IND, Muhammad Mumtaz Malik - IND, Muhammad Awais Liaqat - IND, Asim Bukhari - IND, Shehbaz Ghous - IND, Syed Afzaal Hussain Naqvi - PSP, Saad Farukh - IND, Allah Rakha Khan - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP 160 Lahore 17.