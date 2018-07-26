PP 18 Results (39%) - Rawalpindi 13 Election - Ejaz Khan (PTI) leads...

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PP-18 Results of Rawalpindi 13 for Election 2018 has been received from 39% polling stations. Up till now, Ejaz Khan of PTI leads with 44,021 votes while Malik Shakeel Ahmed Awan from PML-N is on 2nd position with 33,114 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Muhammad Zia Ur Rehman Amazai - MMA, Muhammad Shafiq - TLP, Zahid Khan - AAT, Khawaja Muhammad Shezad Baig - IND and Babar Sultan Jadoon - PPPP.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP-18 Rawalpindi 13.
PP-18 Results of Rawalpindi 13 for Election 2018 has been received from 39% polling stations. Up till now, Ejaz Khan of PTI leads with 44,021 votes while Malik Shakeel Ahmed Awan from PML-N is on 2nd position with 33,114 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Muhammad Zia Ur Rehman Amazai - MMA, Muhammad Shafiq - TLP, Zahid Khan - AAT, Khawaja Muhammad Shezad Baig - IND and Babar Sultan Jadoon - PPPP.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP-18 Rawalpindi 13.
Comments