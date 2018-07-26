PP 18 Results (39%) - Rawalpindi 13 Election - Ejaz Khan (PTI) leads...

PP-18 Results of Rawalpindi 13 for Election 2018 has been received from 39% polling stations. Up till now, Ejaz Khan of PTI leads with 44,021 votes while Malik Shakeel Ahmed Awan from PML-N is on 2nd position with 33,114 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Muhammad Zia Ur Rehman Amazai - MMA, Muhammad Shafiq - TLP, Zahid Khan - AAT, Khawaja Muhammad Shezad Baig - IND and Babar Sultan Jadoon - PPPP.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP-18 Rawalpindi 13.



