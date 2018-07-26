PP 16 Results (5%) - Rawalpindi 11 Election - Raja Rashid Hafeez (PTI) leads...

PP-16 Results of Rawalpindi 11 for Election 2018 has been received from 5% polling stations. Up till now, Raja Rashid Hafeez of PTI leads with 64,662 votes while Arsalan Hafeez from PML-N is on 2nd position with 44,552 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Muhammad Hanif Chaudhry - MMA, Qazi Abdul Khabeer - TLP, Syed Saeed Ul Hassan Rizvi - PSP, Sultan Faiz - IND, Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmed - PPPP and Ijaz Mehmood Abbasi - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP-16 Rawalpindi 11.



