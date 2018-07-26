Thu July 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PP 16 Results (5%) - Rawalpindi 11 Election - Raja Rashid Hafeez (PTI) leads...

PP-16 Results of Rawalpindi 11 for Election 2018 has been received from 5% polling stations. Up till now, Raja Rashid Hafeez of PTI leads with 64,662 votes while Arsalan Hafeez from PML-N is on 2nd position with 44,552 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Muhammad Hanif Chaudhry - MMA, Qazi Abdul Khabeer - TLP, Syed Saeed Ul Hassan Rizvi - PSP, Sultan Faiz - IND, Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmed - PPPP and Ijaz Mehmood Abbasi - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP-16 Rawalpindi 11.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

NA 239 Results (26%) - Karachi Korangi 1 Election - Muhammad Akram Cheema (PTI) leads...

NA 239 Results (26%) - Karachi Korangi 1 Election - Muhammad Akram Cheema (PTI) leads...
PP 164 Results (54%) - Lahore 21 Election - Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N) leads

PP 164 Results (54%) - Lahore 21 Election - Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N) leads
NA 114 Results (44%) - Jhang 1 Election - Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan (PTI) leads...

NA 114 Results (44%) - Jhang 1 Election - Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan (PTI) leads...
NA 115 Results (59%) - Jhang 2 Election - Ghulam Bibi (PTI) leads

NA 115 Results (59%) - Jhang 2 Election - Ghulam Bibi (PTI) leads
Load More load more