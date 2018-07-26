PP 16 Results (5%) - Rawalpindi 11 Election - Raja Rashid Hafeez (PTI) leads...

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PP-16 Results of Rawalpindi 11 for Election 2018 has been received from 5% polling stations. Up till now, Raja Rashid Hafeez of PTI leads with 64,662 votes while Arsalan Hafeez from PML-N is on 2nd position with 44,552 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Muhammad Hanif Chaudhry - MMA, Qazi Abdul Khabeer - TLP, Syed Saeed Ul Hassan Rizvi - PSP, Sultan Faiz - IND, Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmed - PPPP and Ijaz Mehmood Abbasi - IND.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP-16 Rawalpindi 11.
PP-16 Results of Rawalpindi 11 for Election 2018 has been received from 5% polling stations. Up till now, Raja Rashid Hafeez of PTI leads with 64,662 votes while Arsalan Hafeez from PML-N is on 2nd position with 44,552 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Muhammad Hanif Chaudhry - MMA, Qazi Abdul Khabeer - TLP, Syed Saeed Ul Hassan Rizvi - PSP, Sultan Faiz - IND, Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmed - PPPP and Ijaz Mehmood Abbasi - IND.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP-16 Rawalpindi 11.
Comments