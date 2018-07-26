PP 17 Results (27%) - Rawalpindi 12 Election - Fayaz Ul Hasan Chohan (PTI) leads...

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PP-17 Results of Rawalpindi 12 for Election 2018 has been received from 27% polling stations. Up till now, Fayaz Ul Hasan Chohan of PTI leads with 40,919 votes while Abdul Hanif from PML-N is on 2nd position with 30,349 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Muhammad Zia Ul Haq Abbasi - IND, Muhammad Ameen - APML, Ghulam Muhammad Choudhry - IND, Arif Mehmood - TJP, Sheikh Muhammad Nadeem - TLP, Raza Ahmed Shah - MMA, Raja Abdul Majeed - IND, Raja Saad Shabbir Ahmed Satti - PFM and Danish Atta - IND.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP-17 Rawalpindi 12.
Comments