Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

PS 124 Results (-%) - Karachi Central 1 Election - Khawaja Izhar-Ul-Hassan (MQM-P) leads...

PS-124 Results of Karachi Central 1 for Election 2018 has been received from -% polling stations. Up till now, Khawaja Izhar-Ul-Hassan of MQM-P leads with 145 votes while Farhan Saleem from PTI is on 2nd position with 122 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Liaquat Ali Khan Lodhi - IND, Farhan Chishti - IND, Amir Akhter - MQM-H, Shamim Mumtaz - PPPP, Shah Abdul Qadir Siddiqui - JUP-N, Syed Mustafa Kamal - PSP, Syad Muhammad Umair Sami - ST, Mudassir Rahim - PML-N, Syed Tayyab Hussain Hashmi - IND, Muhmmad Farooq - TLP, Siraj Ahmed - ANP, Muhammad Shahid - IND, Danish - PP, Muhammad Khalid Siddiqui - MMA, Khalid Mumtaz - IND, Muhammad Asif - IND, Muhammad Anees - IND, Muhammad Iftikhar Alam - IND, Muhamamd Ashraf Jabbar - IND and Muhammad Arshad Choudhary - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PS 124 Karachi Central 1.




