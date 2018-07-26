PP 151Results (74%) - Lahore 8 Election - Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal (PTI) leads

PP 151 Results of Lahore 8 for Election 2018 has been received from 74% polling stations. Up till now, Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal of PTI leads with 43,035 votes while Baqir Hussain from PML-N is on 2nd position with 31,713 votes.



Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Hassam Munir - IND, Bajjash Khan Niazi - IND, Muhammad Faisal - TLP, Muhammad Akram Dogar - PPPP, Umair Tajamal - IND, Abdul Rashid Zai - APML, Shahid Naveed Malik - MMA, Syeda Tahira Shirazi - AAT, Suleman Hussain Sultani - IND, Sajjad Ahmed Sohail - IND, Haider Abbas - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP 151 Lahore 8.