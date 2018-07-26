PP 151Results (74%) - Lahore 8 Election - Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal (PTI) leads

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PP 151 Results of Lahore 8 for Election 2018 has been received from 74% polling stations. Up till now, Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal of PTI leads with 43,035 votes while Baqir Hussain from PML-N is on 2nd position with 31,713 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Hassam Munir - IND, Bajjash Khan Niazi - IND, Muhammad Faisal - TLP, Muhammad Akram Dogar - PPPP, Umair Tajamal - IND, Abdul Rashid Zai - APML, Shahid Naveed Malik - MMA, Syeda Tahira Shirazi - AAT, Suleman Hussain Sultani - IND, Sajjad Ahmed Sohail - IND, Haider Abbas - IND.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP 151 Lahore 8.
Comments