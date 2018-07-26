Election result NA-131: Imran Khan defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique in Lahore

PTI chairman Imran Khan has defeated PTI stalwart Khawaja Saad Rafique by 1000 seats in National Assembly constituency NA-31.

Khan secured 84313 votes while Rafique bagged 83633 votes, according to unofficial results.

The PTI chairman also beat Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Islamabad.

Imran Khan is contesting from five National Assembly seats out of which he has won three.