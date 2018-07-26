PK 73 Results (1%) - Peshawar 8 Election - Taimur Saleem Khan (PTI) leads...

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PK 73 Results of Peshawar 8 for Election 2018 has been received from 100% polling stations. Up till now, Taimur Saleem Khan of PTI leads with 231 votes while Aman Ullah from MMA is on 2nd position with 38 votes .
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Yaseen Khan - PPPP, Matiullah - IND, Muhammad Nadir Khan - AAP, Muhammad Siddiq - IND, Muhammad Shaukat Khurshid - IND, Muhammad Saleem Akhtar Durrani - ANP, Falak Niaz Khalil - QWP, Farhad Ali - PML-N, Shabir Ahmad - ATP, Khalid Masood - IND, Khalid Mehmood - IND, Haibat Ullah - TJP, Asad Khan - IND.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PK 73 Peshawar 8.
