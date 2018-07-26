NA 249 Results (33%) - Karachi West 2 Election - Faisal Vawda (PTI) leads...

NA- 249 Results of Karachi West 2 for Election 2018 has been received from 33% polling stations. Up till now, Faisal Vawda of PTI leads with 9,678 votes while Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif from PML-N is on 2nd position with 7,547 votes. Aslam Shah from MQM-P is on 3rd position with 126 votes.



Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency Haji Mohammad – PkMAP, Salman Mujahid Baloch - IND, Kamran Akhter - IND, Qadir Khan Mandokhel - PPPP, Ali Akbar – IND, Abdul Qayyum Khan Kundi - IND, Abdul Sattar - GDA, Syed Atta Ullah Shah - MMA, Hazrat Umar - PMA, Hafiz Mohammad Mursalen - IND, Haji Mohammad - PkMAP, Fouzia Hameed - PSP, Syed Atta Ullah Shah - MMA, Mufti Abid Mubarak - TLP and Abdul Majeed – IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA- 249 Karachi West 2.