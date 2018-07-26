PP 9 Results (40%) - Rawalpindi 4 Election - Chaudhary Sajid Mehmood (PTI) leads...

PP-9 Results of Rawalpindi 4 for Election 2018 has been received from 40% polling stations. Up till now, Chaudhary Sajid Mehmood of PTI leads with 51,524 votes while Chaudhary Sarfaraz Ahmad Khan from PPPP is on 2nd position with 29,290 votes and Raja Muhammad Hamid from PML-N is on 3rd position with 8,154 votes.



Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Allah Ditta - MUMCP, Waseem Ahmed - TLI, Malik Muhammad Masood - IND, Malik Abdul Shakeel - IND, Syed Dewan Ali Shah Bukhari - TLP, Riaz Mehmood Mughal - IND, Raja Faisal Aziz Bhatti - IND and Chaudhary Abid Hussain - MMA.



We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP-9 Rawalpindi 4.