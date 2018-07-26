PK 76 Results (100%) - Peshawar 12 Election - Asif Khan (PTI) leads...

PK 76 Results of Peshawar 11 for Election 2018 has been received from 100% polling stations. Up till now, Asif Khan of PTI leads with 19,041 votes while Bahr Ullah from MMA is on 2nd position with 5,123 votes & 3rd position is secured by Zia Ullah Afridi Form PPPP with 209 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Fida Muhammad - IND, Ali Muhammad - TJP, Alamzeb - IND, Hayat Ullah Khan - PJDP, Bahr Ullah - IND, Aurangzaib Khan - IND, Amjid Ali - QWP, Arshad Khan - APML, Asif Jan - IND. Asif Iqbal - IND. Muhammad Nadeem - PML-N. Hidayat Ullah Khan - ANP, Muhammad Zakir Shah - IND. Gul Muhammad - IND.

