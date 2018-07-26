PK 76 Results (100%) - Peshawar 12 Election - Asif Khan (PTI) leads...

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PK 76 Results of Peshawar 11 for Election 2018 has been received from 100% polling stations. Up till now, Asif Khan of PTI leads with 19,041 votes while Bahr Ullah from MMA is on 2nd position with 5,123 votes & 3rd position is secured by Zia Ullah Afridi Form PPPP with 209 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Fida Muhammad - IND, Ali Muhammad - TJP, Alamzeb - IND, Hayat Ullah Khan - PJDP, Bahr Ullah - IND, Aurangzaib Khan - IND, Amjid Ali - QWP, Arshad Khan - APML, Asif Jan - IND. Asif Iqbal - IND. Muhammad Nadeem - PML-N. Hidayat Ullah Khan - ANP, Muhammad Zakir Shah - IND. Gul Muhammad - IND.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PK 76 Peshawar 11.
PK 76 Results of Peshawar 11 for Election 2018 has been received from 100% polling stations. Up till now, Asif Khan of PTI leads with 19,041 votes while Bahr Ullah from MMA is on 2nd position with 5,123 votes & 3rd position is secured by Zia Ullah Afridi Form PPPP with 209 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Fida Muhammad - IND, Ali Muhammad - TJP, Alamzeb - IND, Hayat Ullah Khan - PJDP, Bahr Ullah - IND, Aurangzaib Khan - IND, Amjid Ali - QWP, Arshad Khan - APML, Asif Jan - IND. Asif Iqbal - IND. Muhammad Nadeem - PML-N. Hidayat Ullah Khan - ANP, Muhammad Zakir Shah - IND. Gul Muhammad - IND.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PK 76 Peshawar 11.
Comments