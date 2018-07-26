PP 147 Results (100%) - Lahore 4 Election - Mujtaba Shuja Ur Rehman (PML-N) leads

PP 147 Results of Lahore 4 for Election 2018 has been received from 100% polling stations. Up till now, Mujtaba Shuja Ur Rehman of PML-N leads with 69031 votes while Muhammad Tariq Saadat from PTI is on 2nd position with 30596 votes.



Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Hafiz Muhammad Nawaz Butt - TLP, Arshad Mehmood Butt - AAT, Tahir Naveed - IND, Gulraiz Iqbal - IND, Muhammad Shaukat - MMA.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP 147 Lahore 4.