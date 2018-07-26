NA 73 Results (53%) - Sialkot 2 Election - Khawaja Muhammad Asif (PML-N) leads...

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NA-73 Results of Sialkot 2 for Election 2018 has been received from 53% polling stations. Up till now, Khawaja Muhammad Asif of PML-N leads with 67,114 votes while Muhammad Usman Dar from PTI is on 2nd position with 61,085 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency Imran Ashraf – IND, Arif Mahmood – IND, Rana Muhamamd Naeem Javid – TLP, Chaudhry Mohammad, Sarwer - MQM-H, Jahangir Rashid – ST, Zarrar Mahmood Malik – PPPP, Muhammad Imran Dar – IND and Muhammad Asif – IND.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-73 Sialkot 2.
