Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

PP 146 Results (54%) - Karachi East 4 Election - Hamza Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N) leads...

PP 146 Results of Lahore 3 for Election 2018 has been received from 54% polling stations. Up till now, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif of PML-N leads with 70511 votes while Zaman Naseeb from PTI is on 2nd position with 40185 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Naeem Shahzad - IND, Miyan Salman Shoaib - IND, Muhammad Mohsin - IND, Muhammad Imran Khan - IND, Azam Waheed - TLP, Tahir Naveed - IND, Hafiz Muhammad Junaid - IND, Chaudhry Abdul Rauf - IND, Bilal Ahmed Meer - MMA, Naureen Saleem - PPPP.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP 146 Lahore 3.

