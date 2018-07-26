PS-13 Results (100%) - Larkana 2 Election - Adil Altaf Unar (GDA) leads...

PS-13 Results of Larkana 2 for Election 2018 has been received from 100% polling stations. Up till now, Adil Altaf Unar of GDA leads with 39,737 votes while Hizbullah Bughio from PPPP is on 2nd position with 38,773 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Pir Bux Junejo - IND, Muhammad Ali Bugio - IND, Liaqat Ali - IND, Qurat-Ul-Ain - IND, Ghulam Yaseen - MQM-P, Shafqat Hussain Unar - PTI and Dolat Ali Chandio - PTI-G.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PS-13 Larkana 2.







