PP 144 Results (12%) - Lahore 1 Election - Sami Ullah Khan (PML-N) leads

PP 144 Results of Lahore 1 for Election 2018 has been received from 12% polling stations. Up till now, Sami Ullah Khan of PML-Nleads with 3972 votes while Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood from PTI is on 2nd position with 3700 votes.



Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Muhammad Naveed - IND, Muhammad Umair Jehangir - TLP, Muhammad Asif Nadeem - TLI, Majid Zahoor - IND, Abdul Majeed - IND, Sharafat - TLP, Syed Asghar Raza Naqvi - IND, Zaib Un Nisa - PPPP, Rafaqat Ali - IND, Fahad Mehmood - APML, Miyan Mehmood Ahmed - IND, Malik Gulraiz Ahmad - IND, Malik Ahmed Hassan - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information.


