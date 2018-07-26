PK 79 Results (100%) - Peshawar 14 Election - Fazal Ilahi (PTI) leads...

PK 79 Results of Peshawar 14 for Election 2018 has been received from 100% polling stations. Up till now, Fazal Ilahi of PTI leads with 18,044 votes while Umar Khitab from PPPP is on 2nd position with 5,690 votes & 3rd position is secured by Malik Naushad Khan Form MMA with 1,099 votes.



Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Khalil Ahmad -IND, Hujjat Ullah -TLP, Surayya Shahab - IND, Arbab Akbar Nawaz Khan -IND, Lal Zaman - IND, Ghulam Haider Khan - QWP, Abdul Jabbar - ANP, Shujat Khan - IND, Syed Noor Ullah Shah - TJP, Raees Khan - PML-N.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PK 79 Peshawar 14.



