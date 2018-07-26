Thu July 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PK 79 Results (100%) - Peshawar 14 Election - Fazal Ilahi (PTI) leads...

PK 79 Results of  Peshawar 14 for Election 2018 has been received from 100% polling stations. Up till now, Fazal Ilahi of PTI leads with 18,044 votes while Umar Khitab from PPPP is on 2nd position with 5,690 votes   &  3rd position is  secured by  Malik Naushad Khan  Form MMA   with  1,099   votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Khalil Ahmad -IND, Hujjat Ullah -TLP, Surayya Shahab - IND, Arbab Akbar Nawaz Khan -IND, Lal Zaman - IND, Ghulam Haider Khan - QWP, Abdul Jabbar - ANP, Shujat Khan - IND, Syed Noor Ullah Shah - TJP, Raees Khan - PML-N.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PK 79  Peshawar 14.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

NA 58 Results (34%) - Rawalpindi 2 Election - Raja Pervaiz Ashraf (PPPP) leads...

NA 58 Results (34%) - Rawalpindi 2 Election - Raja Pervaiz Ashraf (PPPP) leads...
NA 156 Results (100%) - Multan 3 Election - Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi (PTI) leads...

NA 156 Results (100%) - Multan 3 Election - Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi (PTI) leads...
Imran Khan says there will be no political victimization under PTI rule

Imran Khan says there will be no political victimization under PTI rule
NA 62 Results (58%) - Rawalpindi 6 Election - Sheikh Rashid Ahmad (AML) leads...

NA 62 Results (58%) - Rawalpindi 6 Election - Sheikh Rashid Ahmad (AML) leads...
Art

FBI gets search warrant as agency head accused of 'partisan' actions
Load More load more