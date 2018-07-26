PK 79 Results (100%) - Peshawar 14 Election - Fazal Ilahi (PTI) leads...

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PK 79 Results of Peshawar 14 for Election 2018 has been received from 100% polling stations. Up till now, Fazal Ilahi of PTI leads with 18,044 votes while Umar Khitab from PPPP is on 2nd position with 5,690 votes & 3rd position is secured by Malik Naushad Khan Form MMA with 1,099 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Khalil Ahmad -IND, Hujjat Ullah -TLP, Surayya Shahab - IND, Arbab Akbar Nawaz Khan -IND, Lal Zaman - IND, Ghulam Haider Khan - QWP, Abdul Jabbar - ANP, Shujat Khan - IND, Syed Noor Ullah Shah - TJP, Raees Khan - PML-N.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PK 79 Peshawar 14.
PK 79 Results of Peshawar 14 for Election 2018 has been received from 100% polling stations. Up till now, Fazal Ilahi of PTI leads with 18,044 votes while Umar Khitab from PPPP is on 2nd position with 5,690 votes & 3rd position is secured by Malik Naushad Khan Form MMA with 1,099 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Khalil Ahmad -IND, Hujjat Ullah -TLP, Surayya Shahab - IND, Arbab Akbar Nawaz Khan -IND, Lal Zaman - IND, Ghulam Haider Khan - QWP, Abdul Jabbar - ANP, Shujat Khan - IND, Syed Noor Ullah Shah - TJP, Raees Khan - PML-N.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PK 79 Peshawar 14.
Comments