NA 129 Results (60%) - Lahore 7 Election - Abdul Aleem Khan (PTI) leads...

NA-129 Results of Lahore 7 for Election 2018 has been received from 60% polling stations. Up till now, Abdul Aleem Khan of PTI leads with 53,805 votes while Sardar Ayaz Sadiq from PML-N is on 2nd position with 53,592 votes.



Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Iftikhar Shahid - PPPP, Humayun Akhtar Khan - IND, Muhammad Yousuf - TLP, Muhammad Tajammul Hussain - IND, Farooq Tahir Chisti - IND, Kishwar Bano - IND, Farzana Butt - IND, Ali Javed Dogar - IND and Sohail Shaukat Butt - IND.

