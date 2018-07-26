Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

NA 129 Results (60%) - Lahore 7 Election - Abdul Aleem Khan (PTI) leads...

NA-129 Results of Lahore 7 for Election 2018 has been received from 60% polling stations. Up till now, Abdul Aleem Khan of PTI leads with 53,805 votes while Sardar Ayaz Sadiq  from PML-N is on 2nd position with 53,592 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Iftikhar Shahid - PPPP, Humayun Akhtar Khan - IND, Muhammad Yousuf - TLP, Muhammad Tajammul Hussain - IND, Farooq Tahir Chisti - IND, Kishwar Bano - IND, Farzana Butt - IND, Ali Javed Dogar - IND and Sohail Shaukat Butt - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-129 Lahore 7.



