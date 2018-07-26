Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Election results: PTI's Ali Amin defeats Maulana Fazlur Rehman in DI Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Ali Ameen Gandapur has defeated Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman from NA-38 Dera Ismail Khan.

Gandapur bagged 80236 votes  while  JUI chief, who is also a leader of Muttahida Majlis Amal (MMA), secured 45457 votes.

The cleric has also rejected election results that started pouring in on Wednesday night.



