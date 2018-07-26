Election results: PTI's Ali Amin defeats Maulana Fazlur Rehman in DI Khan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Ali Ameen Gandapur has defeated Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman from NA-38 Dera Ismail Khan.
Gandapur bagged 80236 votes while JUI chief, who is also a leader of Muttahida Majlis Amal (MMA), secured 45457 votes.
The cleric has also rejected election results that started pouring in on Wednesday night.
