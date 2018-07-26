Thu July 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NA 245 Results (39%) - Karachi East 4 Election - Amir Liaqat Hussain (PTI) leads...

NA-245 Results of Karachi East 4 for Election 2018 has been received from 39% polling stations. Up till now, Amir Liaqat Hussain of PTI leads with  21,605 votes while Dr Farooq Sattar from MQM-P is on 2nd position with 12,010 votes. 

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are  Abdul Khursheed Khan - IND, Abdul Anees Khan - IND, Saleem Sachwani - IND, Khawaja Tariq Nazir - PML-N, Samina Huma Mir - ANP, Saif Uddin - MMA, Ahmed Raza Amjadi - TLP, Farrukh Niaz Tanoli - PPPP, Dr.Sagheer Ahmed - PSP, Mohammad Shafiq - MQM-H and Mohammad Jamil - IND. 

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page  for live election results of NA-245  Karachi East 4.



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Election results: Aleem Khan defeated by Ayaz Sadiq

Election results: Aleem Khan defeated by Ayaz Sadiq
PB 1 Results (100%) - Musakhail-cum-Sherani Election - Haji Muhammad Hassan Sherani leads...

PB 1 Results (100%) - Musakhail-cum-Sherani Election - Haji Muhammad Hassan Sherani leads...
NA 129 Results (60%) - Lahore 7 Election - Abdul Aleem Khan (PTI) leads...

NA 129 Results (60%) - Lahore 7 Election - Abdul Aleem Khan (PTI) leads...
Cricket stars drop in celebratory messages after Imran Khan leads election results

Cricket stars drop in celebratory messages after Imran Khan leads election results

Load More load more