NA 245 Results (39%) - Karachi East 4 Election - Amir Liaqat Hussain (PTI) leads...

NA-245 Results of Karachi East 4 for Election 2018 has been received from 39% polling stations. Up till now, Amir Liaqat Hussain of PTI leads with 21,605 votes while Dr Farooq Sattar from MQM-P is on 2nd position with 12,010 votes.



Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Abdul Khursheed Khan - IND, Abdul Anees Khan - IND, Saleem Sachwani - IND, Khawaja Tariq Nazir - PML-N, Samina Huma Mir - ANP, Saif Uddin - MMA, Ahmed Raza Amjadi - TLP, Farrukh Niaz Tanoli - PPPP, Dr.Sagheer Ahmed - PSP, Mohammad Shafiq - MQM-H and Mohammad Jamil - IND.



