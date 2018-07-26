NA 245 Results (39%) - Karachi East 4 Election - Amir Liaqat Hussain (PTI) leads...

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NA-245 Results of Karachi East 4 for Election 2018 has been received from 39% polling stations. Up till now, Amir Liaqat Hussain of PTI leads with 21,605 votes while Dr Farooq Sattar from MQM-P is on 2nd position with 12,010 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Abdul Khursheed Khan - IND, Abdul Anees Khan - IND, Saleem Sachwani - IND, Khawaja Tariq Nazir - PML-N, Samina Huma Mir - ANP, Saif Uddin - MMA, Ahmed Raza Amjadi - TLP, Farrukh Niaz Tanoli - PPPP, Dr.Sagheer Ahmed - PSP, Mohammad Shafiq - MQM-H and Mohammad Jamil - IND.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-245 Karachi East 4.
