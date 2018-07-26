Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Jemima congratulates Imran Khan, lauds his 'tenacity, belief and refusal to accept defeat'

Imran Khan's former wife Jemima Khan on Thursday took to Twitter to congratulate PTI chairman whose party is winning majority of seats in General Elections.

In a couple of tweets, the former British wife of PTI chairman recalled Khan's political journey which began in 90s and which she said is "an incredible lesson in tenacity, belief and refusal to accept defeat".

She, however, said the challenge for Imran Khan is now to remember why he entered politics.


