Wed July 25, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

NA-244 Result: PTI’s Ali Zaidi leading in Karachi East 3

Karachi: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ali Haider Zaidi is leading in NA- 244 Karachi East 3 constituency bagging 540 votes against Miftah Ismail Ahmed of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz who secured 458, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.

The total number of registered voters in NA-244 Karachi East 3 constituency is 407363 with female voters 186078.

There are 22 candidates contesting in NA 244 Karachi East 3.Key participants from this constituency are Tabish Hussain from Grand Democratic Alliance , Zahid Saeed from Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal , Ali Haider Zaidi from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf , Shazia Razzaq Khan from Awami National Party, Muhammad Saeed Shafiq from Pak Sarzameen Party , Muhammad Abdul Rauf Siddiqui from Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan , Miftah Ismail Ahmed from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz , Mian Waqar Akhtar Paganwala from Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians , Yasha Ullah Khan Afghan from Tehreek Labaik Pakistan.

