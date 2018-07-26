NA-244 Result: PTI’s Ali Zaidi leading in Karachi East 3

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ali Haider Zaidi is leading in NA- 244 Karachi East 3 constituency bagging 540 votes against Miftah Ismail Ahmed of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz who secured 458, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.
The total number of registered voters in NA-244 Karachi East 3 constituency is 407363 with female voters 186078.
There are 22 candidates contesting in NA 244 Karachi East 3.Key participants from this constituency are Tabish Hussain from Grand Democratic Alliance , Zahid Saeed from Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal , Ali Haider Zaidi from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf , Shazia Razzaq Khan from Awami National Party, Muhammad Saeed Shafiq from Pak Sarzameen Party , Muhammad Abdul Rauf Siddiqui from Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan , Miftah Ismail Ahmed from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz , Mian Waqar Akhtar Paganwala from Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians , Yasha Ullah Khan Afghan from Tehreek Labaik Pakistan.
