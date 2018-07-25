PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi wins NA-156 constituency in Multan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has won National Assembly seat from NA-156 by securing 93500 votes, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.
Amir Saeed Ansari of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz bagged 73624 votes, private TV channels reported.
According to reports, the PTI is leading on more than 80 seats with PMLN and PPP lagging behind.
