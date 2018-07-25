Wed July 25, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 25, 2018

PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi wins NA-156 constituency in Multan

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has won National Assembly seat from NA-156 by securing 93500 votes, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.

Amir Saeed Ansari of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz bagged 73624 votes, private TV channels reported.

According  to reports, the PTI is leading on more than 80 seats with PMLN and PPP  lagging behind.



