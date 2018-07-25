NA-126 Result: PMLN's Mehr Ishtiaq is leading in Lahore 4 constituency securing 10291 votes

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Mehr Ishtiaq Ahmed is leading in NA-126 Lahore 4 constituency security 10291 votes against Hammad Azhar of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf who bagged 9226 votes.



Total number of registered voters in NA-126 Lahore 4 constituency was 442729 with female voters 201255.

Five candidates were contesting in NA 126 Lahore 4. Key participants from this constituency were Mehr Ishtiaq Ahmed from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz , Hammad Azhar from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Waqas Ahmed from Tehreek Labaik Pakistan , Aurangzeb Shafi Burki from Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians.