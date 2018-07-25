Wed July 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Overwhelming support for PTI proves nation wants Imran Khan: Naeem-ul-Haque

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeem-ul-Haq has said that the massive electoral results in favour of PTI go to show how much the people of Pakistan yearn for change.

He believes that the support people have shown to Imran Khan indicates how much the masses want him as the next leader.

“The overwhelming sentiment in favour of PTI all over the country proves that the people of Pakistan now want IK as their leader and PTI as the party in power to bring about the much needed change this country has been waiting for,” reads Naeem-ul-Haque’s post. 


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Pakistan Election 2018: Live Party Position

Pakistan Election 2018: Live Party Position
No woman cast vote in Mohri Pur village due to ban from men

No woman cast vote in Mohri Pur village due to ban from men
Hoping people of Pakistan get the leader they believe in, Jemima tweets

Hoping people of Pakistan get the leader they believe in, Jemima tweets

Army thanks Pakistanis for rejecting ‘malicious’ propaganda

Army thanks Pakistanis for rejecting ‘malicious’ propaganda
Load More load more