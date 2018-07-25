Overwhelming support for PTI proves nation wants Imran Khan: Naeem-ul-Haque

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeem-ul-Haq has said that the massive electoral results in favour of PTI go to show how much the people of Pakistan yearn for change.

He believes that the support people have shown to Imran Khan indicates how much the masses want him as the next leader.

“The overwhelming sentiment in favour of PTI all over the country proves that the people of Pakistan now want IK as their leader and PTI as the party in power to bring about the much needed change this country has been waiting for,” reads Naeem-ul-Haque’s post.



