Army thanks Pakistanis for rejecting ‘malicious’ propaganda

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan army chief spokesman Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday thanked Pakistanis for coming out and voting in the parliamentary elections.

“Thank you fellow Pakistanis. World has seen your love & respect for Pak Armed Forces & LEAs today,” DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor tweeted.

“You have rejected all kinds of malicious propaganda. We are strong because we have your unflinching support. Our lives are dedicated to Pakistan and its People,” he said.

His tweet came shortly after polling closed across Pakistan and vote count got under way.

More than 350, 000 troops were deployed across the country to maintain law and order situation on the polling days.



