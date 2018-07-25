Voter suffers with heart attack in polling station

SIALKOT: A voter on Wednesday suffered heart attack during polling process in the constituency of NA-72 and PP-35 in village Chota Sidhra, Rescue 1122 said.

A voter named Shehzad Abdullah, aged 45, came to a polling station of Chota Sidhra when he suffered heart attack.

Rescue 1122 rushed to spot and took him to nearby hospital.

According to doctors, he was in a critical condition.