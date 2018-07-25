Wed July 25, 2018
Pakistan

Agencies
July 25, 2018

Pakistan General Elections 2018 In Pictures

1- A burqa-clad woman casts her vote during Pakistan´s general election at a polling station during the general election in Pehawar on July 25, 2018. / AFP   
2- Shahbaz Sharif (C), the head of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), shows his ballot papers as he casts his vote during Pakistan´s general election at a polling station in Lahore on July 25, 2018. / AFP / 
3- Imran Khan (C), head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Movement for Justice) party, arrives at a polling station to cast his vote during the general election in Islamabad on July 25, 2018.  / AFP
4- A Pakistani woman walks out of a polling station holding Pakistan´s national floag after casting her ballot during general elections, in Rawalpindi on July 25, 2018. / AFP /     
5- Pakistani soldiers stand guard outside a polling station during general election in Karachi on July 25, 2018.  / AFP
6- An elderly Pakistani man shows his inked thump after casting his vote outside a polling station during general election in Lahore on July 25, 2018. / AFP
7- A Pakistani man helps his blind father to casts his vote at a polling station during Pakistan´s general election in Islamabad on July 25, 2018. / AFP
8- Michael Gahler, Chief Observer of the European Union Election Mission to Pakistan, visits a polling station during general election in Islamabad, Pakistan July 25, 2018.
9- A voter walks next to a police officer as she prepares to cast her vote during the general election in Karachi, Pakistan, July 25, 2018. REUTERS
11- A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during general election in Rawalpindi, Pakistan July 25, 2018. REUTERS
12- RAWALPINDI: July 25 – An elderly disable lady arrives in polling station to cast her vote during General Election -2018. APP
15- KARACHI, PAKISTAN, JUL 25: Voters are showing their thumb mark after casting his vote during General Election 2018 in Karachi on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. /PPI


