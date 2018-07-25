Wed July 25, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 25, 2018

Three security personnel among four martyred in Balochistan gun attack: ISPR

Quetta: Four people including three security personnel were martyred when a Military Protection Party escorting polling staff was targeted near Pak-Iran border, Inter Services Public Relations said.

According to ISPR, the incident took place last night in Dashtak area of Balochistan when the military protection party providing security to polling staff of NA-271 Kech district was ambushed.

Three Pak Army soldiers and a polling staff embraced martyrdom, the ISPR said Wednesday.

