Nawaz Sharif’s mother casts vote

LAHORE: Shamim Akhtar, mother of former premier Nawaz Sharif, has exercised her right to vote in Lahore’s constituency of NA-124.

On reaching the polling station at Islamia College located on Railway road, Shamim Beghum was denied letting her car inside the station where she was also accompanied by prominent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders.



However, Shamim Beghum and her grandchildren were later allowed to enter the polling station in their car after brief exchange of words between the N-league leaders and security staff at the polling booth.



