Elections 2018: COAS General Bajwa, wife cast vote in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his wife cast their vote at Rawalpindi, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.



In his message, the Army Chief asked the voters to come out and vote undeterred.

General Bajwa said “We are target of inimical forces working against Pak. We’ve come a long way in our comprehensive national effort to fail them. We are united & steadfast to defeat them, and ‘TODAY’ through our ‘VOTES’. Please come out & vote undeterred.”



