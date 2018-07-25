tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his wife cast their vote at Rawalpindi, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.
In his message, the Army Chief asked the voters to come out and vote undeterred.
General Bajwa said “We are target of inimical forces working against Pak. We’ve come a long way in our comprehensive national effort to fail them. We are united & steadfast to defeat them, and ‘TODAY’ through our ‘VOTES’. Please come out & vote undeterred.”
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his wife cast their vote at Rawalpindi, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.
In his message, the Army Chief asked the voters to come out and vote undeterred.
General Bajwa said “We are target of inimical forces working against Pak. We’ve come a long way in our comprehensive national effort to fail them. We are united & steadfast to defeat them, and ‘TODAY’ through our ‘VOTES’. Please come out & vote undeterred.”
Comments