July 25, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 25, 2018

Imran Khan eyes victory in polls, the same way as World Cup 1992 win

As balloting started nationwide early morning today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan is in high spirits to bowl over the polls, the same way he led Pakistan to victory as a captain in 1992's World Cup. 

In a video shared by PTI’s official Twitter account, Imran Khan is seen listening to the famous World Cup'92 anthem while travelling in his car. 

"The world is coming down, the flags are up, whose going to be number 1 whose going to take home the cup?It’s a once in a lifetime chance”. Pakistan! Kaptaan chose to bat this morning; are you ready to be his cornered tigers? Step out; vote!!!

#BallayPeThappa,"  reads the post. 

Imran Khan had cast his vote earlier today in Islamabad's NA-53. 

