Wed July 25, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 25, 2018

Blast leaves 15 injured in Quetta

At least 15 people have been injured in a blast near Eastern By-Pass in the provincial capital.

DIG ABdul Razzaq Cheema confirmed that 15 people were injured in the blast that apparently targeted a police vehicle near a polling station.

Five  of the injured  were shifted to the Civil Hospital.


