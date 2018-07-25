Blast leaves 15 injured in Quetta

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
At least 15 people have been injured in a blast near Eastern By-Pass in the provincial capital.
DIG ABdul Razzaq Cheema confirmed that 15 people were injured in the blast that apparently targeted a police vehicle near a polling station.
Five of the injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital.
