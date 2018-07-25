Wed July 25, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 25, 2018

Careem launches 'Jamhuriyat' car to transport voters

With bundle discount offers on various food outlets on Election Day today, voters are now availing this gripping Careem offer that gives free rides to voters to and from polling stations. 

Recently the car-hailing service launched 'Careem boat' after heavy rain showers in Lahore when it turned into Venice and now it has introduced  'Jamhuriyat' car that will be driven by captains who have volunteered their vehicles and time to transport voters to and from their polling stations on today. 

Careem has fascinated users with its operation of Jamhuriyat cars that has  been launched in all major cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Hyderabad, Multan, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Quetta and Abottabad.

About 105.96 million people will be able to practice their right to vote in the eleventh general election of the country. However, twenty-three percent of the total voters would be taking part in the exercise for the first time.

Polling will continue till 6:00pm in the eve today!

Blast leaves 15 injured in Quetta
European Union Election Observation Mission satisfied with polling arrangements

Pakistanis vote in tight race between Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif

PTI worker falls victim to first polling day clash
