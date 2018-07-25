Pakistan Election 2018: Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto, Imran Khan battle for power

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan is all set to choose its next prime minister through July 25 polls, all eyes are on the three main players of today's contest, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Though no prime minister in Pakistan's history has ever completed a full five-year term in office it will be the second civilian to civilian handover of power after a full term. The first was in 2013.

The nation will exercise their right of franchise to elect their favorite candidates and parties to form the next governments at the national and provincial levels as over 12,500 candidates are vying for national and provincial assembly seats.

The main battle is expected among the heads of three mainstream parties PML(N) President Shehbaz Sharif, PTI Chief Imran Khan and PPP Chairman Bilawal Zardari, who have already announced as to who will be the next prime minister in case they are voted in the power.

Let's have a a look at the constituencies they are contesting from.

IMRAN KHAN



PTI chief Imran Khan is contesting elections from five constituencies;



NA-53 Islamabad 2

The cricketer-turned-politician is up against former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (PML-N), Ammar Rashid (AWP), Syed Sibghatullah Bukhari (PPP) and Ayesha Gulalai from NA-53 Islamabad 2.

NA 243 Karachi East 2

PTI chief is also in the run from NA 243 Karachi East 2 and will face Syed Ali Raza Abidi (MQM), Syeda Shahla Raza (PPP), Shahjahan (PML-N), Muhammad Usama Razi (MMA) and Syed Nawaz-ul-Huda (TLP).

NA 131 Lahore 9

Khan is also standing from NA 131 Lahore 9, and is competing against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique (PML-N), Asim Mehmood (PPP), Waqar Nadeem Waraich (MMA) and Syed Murtaza Hasan (TLP) among others.

NA-95 Mianwali 1

He is vying for the NA-95 Mianwali 1 seat against Obaid Ullah Khan (PML-N), Muhammad Khalid Khan (PPP), Amir Ullah (MMA) and Touqeer Ul Husnain Shah (TLP) among others.

NA-35 Bannu

Imran is contesting for NA-35 Bannu against Akram Khan Durrani (JUI-F), Saeeda Yasmeen Safdar (PPP), Abdul Samad Khan (PSP) and Mian Aslam (MMA) among others.

SHEHBAZ SHARIF



PML-N president and former chief minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif is contesting the polls from four National and two provincial assembly seats;



NA-3 Swat 2

In NA-3, Shehbaz is contesting against Saleem Rehman (PTI), Sharyar Armizeb (PPP) and Abdul Karim Khan (ANP).

NA-132 Lahore 10

PML-N President will face Muhammad Mansha Sindhu (PPP), Samina Khalid Ghurki (PPPP), Haider Ali (MMA) and Amjad Naeem (TLP) in the NA-132 poll run.

NA-249 Karachi West 2

In NA-249, Shehbaz is vying for the seat against Faisal Vawda (PTI), Qadir Khan Mandohel (PPPP), Syed Atta Ullah Shah (MMA) and Aslam Shah (MQM-P).

NA-192 DG Khan 4

As for NA-192 DG Khan 4, former chief minister pujab is up against Sardar Mohammad Khan Leghari (PTI), Sardar Muhammad Irfan Ullah Khosa (PPP), Syed Munir Hussain (TLP), Makhdoom Syed Ejaz Hussain Naqvi (Pakistan Justice And Democratic Party) and Ahmad Bakhsh (Allah Akbar Tehreek).

PP-164 Lahore 21

The PML-N president, in PP-164 Lahore 21, is contesting against Yousuf Ali (PTI), Tahir Majeed (PPP), Muhammad Nazir (MMA) and Maryam Azhar (TLP) among others.

PP-165 Lahore 22

Shehbaz is battling against Muhammad Yousuf (PTI), Abdul Samad Khan (PPP), Amjad Naeem (TLP), Iftikhar Ahmed (Jamiat Ulama-e-Pakistan Norani), Hafiz Muhammad Hamza (Pakistan Rah-e-Haq Party) and others in PP-165 Lahore 22.

BILAWAL BHUTTO ZARDAI



PPP Chairman Bilawal Zardari is contesting the first election of his political career from three constituencies, included;



NA-246 Lyari

The Bhutto family scion is battling for the NA-246 seat against Saleem Zia (PML-N), Abdul Shakoor Shaad (PTI), Moulana Noor-ul-Haq (MMA), Mehfooz Yaar Khan (MQM) and Ahmed (TLP).

NA-8, Malakand

The PPP chairman is also contesting from NA-8, Malakand and will be up against Amir Nawab (PML-N), Junaid Akbar (PTI), and Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan (MMA) among others.

NA 200 Larkana 1

Bilawal is also standing for a National Assembly seat from NA 200 Larkana 1 and will be against Halima Bhutto (PTI), Mehboob Ali (PSP) and Rashid Mehmood Soomro (MMA) among others.